Bella Hadid Calls The Weeknd Her 'Muse Forever' in New Pic of Singer

Bella Hadid is feeling inspired, thanks to her rumored on-again beau.

The 21-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share pics and videos from her latest outing with The Weeknd in Tokyo, Japan, as they spent time together at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum.

Hadid documented their walk through the museum with videos of the many installations, before panning the camera over to The Weeknd, who was sitting in a room with rain-like elements. "Muse forever," she wrote alongside the clip, adding two black heart emojis.

Their date comes just after the 28-year-old singer took her to the Robot Restaurant, an unconventional dinner theater experience featuring performers dressed as monsters, animals and robots.

The Weeknd and Hadid dated for a year and a half before announcing their split in November 2016. The "Star Boy" singer went on to date Selena Gomez, while Hadid was linked to Drake.

Rumors that the former couple was back together first sparked in April, when they were reportedly spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella. They were photographed together again in Cannes in May, and seemingly hung out together at his home in Hidden Hills, California, earlier this month.

