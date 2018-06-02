Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Put Their Romance on Display in Paris -- See the Pic!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd continue to enjoy each other's company.

The 21-year-old model and the "Call Out My name" singer were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other while strolling through the streets of Paris, France, earlier this week. The on-again off-again couple enjoyed lunch at a local café and were engrossed in conversation while they sipped on wine.

The California native looked chic in a black long-sleeve mini dress with gray sneakers and black socks. Her hair was in a half-up half-down pony and rocked natural makeup. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old musician dressed in all black, a baseball cap and rose-colored glasses.

Along the way, The Weeknd picked up some roses and gave them to Hadid. She later took to Instagram to share a silly pic of her with one rose in her hand and another in her mouth.

"Life," she simply captioned the shot, which also included another one of her with a tomato sauce jar on her head.

While the two have yet to confirm their rekindled romance, they were spotted kissing at a night party in Cannes last month. They both attended a movie screening together and The Weeknd later supported the model as she hit the runway at a Fashion for Relief event as part the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival.

The two called it quits in November 2016 after a year and a half together, yet rumors of them being back together arose at Coachella in April when they reportedly participated in some PDA.

Watch the video below for more on the pair's reported hookup.

