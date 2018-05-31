Bella Hadid Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bella Hadid wants people to stop accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

The 21-year-old model was recently interviewed by InStyle, where she debunked the biggest beauty myths about herself.

When asked about going under the knife, Hadid quickly put the rumors to rest.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling," she says. "I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

And while that answer may prove just how confident the brunette beauty appears to be, she admits that's not always the case.

"People think I'm very confident, but I really had to learn how to be," she confesses. "I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby. I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips -- whereas my sister [Gigi Hadid] had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features."

"I've gone through a lot of phases," she continues. "When I was 16, I really wanted to make a point of whatever it was I was trying to do, so I had grills before it was cool -- I was definitely not cool -- and I dyed my hair blue with pink underneath. I had rainbow hair at one point too. It was hysterical. In terms of makeup, I really didn’t know how to do anything on my face until I started working with Dior and Peter Philips. I had no idea how to blend or how to do my brows. I look back like, 'Wow girl, you've really learned.'"

Constantly being in the spotlight, however, Hadid has certainly had her fair share of haters. She tells the outlet the best way to handle all the negative comments on social media is by shutting her phone off and not worrying about it.

"It’s taken me a long time to learn not to listen. I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I care about," she explains. "I've learned that people are going to hate you and that there's nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself. But I feel people's energy very intensely. Often I think, 'I just want to meet you and tell you I'm not a bad person. You don't have to be mean to me.'"

