Bella Hadid Beams During Tokyo Trip With The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd and robots! Oh my!

On Sunday, the pair once again fueled romance rumors with an outing together in Tokyo. Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) took Hadid to the renowned Robot Restaurant, an extremely unconventional dinner theater experience featuring performers dressed as monsters, animals and yes, robots.

The “Call Out My Name” crooner shared a video on his Instagram Story featuring Hadid cracking up while watching the performance. It ended with one of the restaurant’s robot-costumed actors playfully taking a fall.

Although Tesfaye and Hadid called it quits in 2016, they began to be spotted out together again -- including a PDA-filled night in Cannes back in May -- not long after Selena Gomez and he broke things off in 2017.

As recently as July 2, both Hadid and Tesfaye shared strikingly similar photos, seemingly teasing that they were spending time together. In the singer’s Instagram photo, he looks out over a balcony at what appears to be his home in Hidden Hills, California. Hadid’s image appears to have been taken moments later and features the same view but from further back, and includes the home’s spacious pool.

Until the next time these two cross paths and decide to let their fans know...

Get more news on Hadid in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Appear to Be Spending Time Together on The West Coast -- Here's the Pic to Prove It

Bella Hadid Responds to Fans Thinking Drake Raps About Their Rumored Relationship on 'Scorpion'

Bella Hadid Crashes a High School Prom in a Juicy Tracksuit -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery