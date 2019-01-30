Christina Aguilera Praises 'Strong' Demi Lovato Ahead of 2019 GRAMMYs

Christina Aguilera is just so proud of Demi Lovato.

The "Beautiful" singer and the 26-year-old artist are currently nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group category for their single "Fall in Line." While Lovato has been through her fair shares of ups and downs since last year, leaving rehab in November after her apparent drug overdose in July, Aguilera knows that her friend will "pull through."

"Demi was just such a sweetheart to work with and to shoot that video with," Aguilera expressed during an interview with the Associated Press published on Wednesday. "Just to unite with a female that also grew up in the business and knows what's that's like and to have her own stories and her own journey."

"[She's] such an admirable young female who is figuring her own stuff out and knowing how to be strong and pull through," she continued. "Everybody has their own things they go through, and I just am so proud of her and I just think she’s so adorable and such a talent, such a fierce talent.”

PROUD OF DEMI: #ChristinaAguilera says #DemiLovato is a fierce talent, who is ‘strong' and will 'pull through.’ Together they are nominated for a #Grammy for collaboration #FallInLinepic.twitter.com/kHGoHFAreB — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 30, 2019

This isn't the first time Aguilera has praised Lovato. Last month, after Lovato shared a fresh-faced selfie looking healthy and glowing while practicing jiu jitsu on Instagram, Aguilera commented with a super-sweet message.

"And we keep on tickin -- till the end of time -- I looooove youuuuu!" Aguilera gushed. "Can’t wait to continue to heave [sic] you by side now."

"I've missed you so very much," she added.

The powerhouse duo, who filmed the music video for the girl-power anthem "Fall in Line," performed it together at last year's Billboard Awards. After getting a GRAMMY nomination for their collab, Lovato tweeted that the honor gave her hope.

"Woke up filled with hope," she wrote. "Dreams come true y’all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much 💕"

Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/RqNiSNqf6T — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2018

Over on her Instagram Story, Lovato called the nomination "a dream come true."

"What a dream come true," she wrote over a pic of the nomination announcements. "Can't believe I'm nominated for a GRAMMY with someone I grew up singing to.. my idol forever. Love you sis, thank you."

Meanwhile this week, Aguilera announced that she would be heading to Las Vegas to headline her own residency. Watch the video below to hear all about it!

