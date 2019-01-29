Christina Aguilera's upcoming Las Vegas residency will be quite the family affair!

ET's Sophie Schillaci spoke with the 38-year-old singer in Los Angeles on Monday, where she opened up about meshing music and family by incorporating her kids, Max and Summer, into her new show.

Christina Aguilera: The Xperience kicks off May 31 at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It'll be her first residency, though Aguilera knows a little of what she wants for the show after her Liberation Tourlast fall.

"The last time I had been on tour was when I was pregnant with my son for Back to Basics, so it had been like, a real decade of sorts, literally, and I just celebrated his 11th birthday, which is insane," she marveled. "So it has to be a family thing."

"I had to make sure it was something I felt really, really good about, being a mama bear, and so with the success of [the Liberation Tour, I felt ready]," Aguilera continued. "Now my daughter, who is four, it was in her blood. She was actually my assistant, she'd be like, 'OK mom, let's go. Next hotel, next city,' and they would both get mad at me, to be honest, if I didn't include them at some point, if I didn't bring them on stage at the end of the show."

Fans can expect to see Aguilera's kids pop up here and there in Las Vegas. "They'll be in and out whenever it's ready, and school and everything obviously comes first," she confessed. "But mama's got to get back to what I love to do, and the stage has always been my home."

Aguilera's 16-show residency launches on May 31 and will continue with performances in June, September and October. It's a definite change of pace for the GRAMMY-winning artist.

"I was like, 'I can see why people are into the residency, because the travel and everything, picking up and tearing it up, putting it back up, all of it [is a lot of work]... to be sort of stationary, you get this great opportunity to build whatever fantasy and whatever kind of show you want," she said.

This time around, it seems motherhood will be a big part of the creative aesthetic. "Mama bear and Mother Nature might play an interesting inspirational effect and exploring a universal appeal and interesting visuals on this one," Aguilera teased.

The performer is also looking to pick up some inspiration from fellow Vegas performers, like Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

"I want to see what the whole thing is about because I really haven't dove into [it]. You hear things and you see things on TV and everything, but I have yet to go see [their shows]. I want to see how the audience reacts and their energy," Aguilera shared. "I was thinking of calling Gwen, because I know [her], just to pick her brain and everything, and possibly [Lady] Gaga, and be like, 'So, what's it like?' because she's the newest one right now on the block."

"So I'm going to be like, 'What do you really think of it?'" she added with a laugh. "'Give me the real scoop, girl!'"

Pre-sales for Christina Aguilera: The Xperience begin Wednesday, Jan. 30 and run through Friday, Feb. 1, before general public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. For more information on tickets and meet and greet packages visit christinaaguilera.com.

See more on Aguilera in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Aguilera To Kick Off Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera Brings Daughter Summer Rain On Stage With Her

Christina Aguilera on Being a 'Mama Bear' While Touring With Her Kids (Exclusive)

Related Gallery