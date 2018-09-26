Christina Aguilera kicked off her Liberation Tour with tears, sensational outfits and a marriage proposal!

Returning to the stage for the first time since her 2008 Back to Basics Tour, the 37-year-old "Beautiful" chanteuse was visibly emotional as she thanked her fans for their "love and support." In a video shared online by a concertgoer, Xtina shines in a white, shimmering gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic shoulder pads.

"For a long time I have missed this so much," she told the crowd, while she teared up. "I've missed you guys and it's been too long… Being a mom is really important to me and I'm a very hands-on mom. I never want them to feel that they live in my shadow or that they are not important. I don't wanna be that kind of mom, so I took some time off for them."

"But Momma needs to go back to what she's meant to do," she added.

The show got even better as the night went on when Aguilera helped a fan propose to his partner. While beautifully belting "Unless It’s With You," the singer stepped out in a wedding-inspired dress and veil. She then brought two gentlemen up onstage and helped the couple get engaged. "Oh my god," Aguilera shouted. "Congratulations!"

And lastly, fans noticed that the "Fighter" songstress also teased a new song seemingly titled "Wonderland."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, as she was promoting her tour, Aguilera got fans whirled up when she told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show that it's "probably not too late" to record a song with Britney Spears.

"Hey, I’m down," she said. When Kimmel pressed her further, Aguilera added, "If her reps say OK, you know.”

