Christina Aguilera is all about the love and girl power these days!

The 37-year-old “Beautiful” singer appeared on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her past beefs and talked about how social media could have helped to end them early.

"When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely… there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing,” she said of her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Britney Spears. "If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it.”

When host Kimmel noted that it wasn’t too late for Aguilera to record the song, the pop diva teased, "It’s probably not too late for that,” adding, "Hey, I’m down.”

When Kimmel pressed her further, Aguilera added, "If her reps say OK, you know.”

One feud that Aguilera wishes she’d witnessed was the recent fight between rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The taped altercation happened at the Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event, and occurred right as Aguilera was performing.

"I wish I’d seen this juiciness go down. I didn’t know,” Aguilera dished. "I’m so that person that’s like, ‘What’s going on? What happened?!’”

The singer said she had no indication that anything was happening during her set, but heard about the fight from her makeup artist after the fact.

“I heard there was a fight that went down, at first I heard it was [during] ‘Fighter,’ my song ‘Fighter,’ which is so appropriate. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s genius!’” Aguilera quipped, later adding that someone else said it happened during “Genie in a Bottle.”

And though the GRAMMY winner was upset that the fight happening while she was on stage, it’s not for the reason you’d think.

"I was thinking probably people would think I would be upset that this happened at my show, whatever. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m just sad I didn’t get a front row seat!’” Aguilera joked. "That’s where the real show was.”

Both Cardi B and Minaj have publicly addressed their fight, with Cardi claiming Minaj insulted her parenting skills and her child and Minaj refuting those claims.

One parent who is taking things seriously is Aguilera, who is getting ready to go on tour for the first time in a decade.

"My son [Max] is older, so it’s important that he’s in school. But his dad is great. He’s going to hold down the fort here in L.A.” she said of her ex Jordan Bratman.

She added that she stayed in her role on The Voice for years mainly because of her children.

"I actually was in that rotating chair for so long because I was so afraid of touring with children, because, you know, routine is so important,” she said. "I’m a very hands-on mama bear. I was like, ‘I don’t want to break this up. How do people do this on tour?’”

She added that she’s still figuring it all out with just two weeks to go before the tour starts, but called her 4-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, “my road dog," sharing that she's joined her for rehearsals.

