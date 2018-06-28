Christina Aguilera Posts Revealing Bathtub Photo While Encouraging Fans to Love Themselves

Christina Aguilera is baring it all!

The 37-year-old pop icon posted a steamy snap to her Instagram on Monday. The pic shows a makeup-free Aguilera peacefully resting in a large black bathtub where she's soaking up bubbles and surrounded by rose petals. With her hair in a bun and her arms demurely covering her breasts, the photo only fully displays part of her legs, arms and face.

"Don't forget to exhale and love yourself," Aguilera captioned the vintage-style shot, which is actually a photograph of a Polaroid pic.

The former Voicecoach -- who released her seventh studio album, Liberation, earlier this month -- also recently took to social media to share a video expressing her love for her fans.

"This business is so cutthroat and it's so hard," she said in the emotional video. "I feel like I'm gonna cry. When I feel protected, I'm at my best and I just adore the people that are truly loyal to me. And I just love you guys so much."

The songstress continued through tears: "I just really adore your loyalty and the support that you give me. Because I'm not gonna stop and I'm gonna keep the momentum going. And I'm so happy. I had a great week. This is what I was born to do."

Fighters this goes for you too.... pic.twitter.com/zMFz8i0elr — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 16, 2018

Here's a look at Aguilera's most iconic moments:

