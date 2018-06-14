Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon Wear Hilarious Disguises While Performing in NYC Subway Terminal

Christina Aguilera, is that you?

The 37-year-old "Fall in Line" singer and Jimmy Fallon went incognito for a surprise performance in a New York City subway terminal for Thursday'sTonight Show.

With the band already set up, the late-night TV host arrives in disguise wearing a long-haired wig, beard, dark sunglasses and a fedora, along with a blue shirt, dark vest, jeans and boots. While he jams out on the banjo, Aguilera steps out wearing a jean and army green coat and covers her face with sunglasses and a floppy tan hat.

Check out the clandestine show below!

At first, bystanders who witnessed the performance live ahead of airing on the Tonight Show may have had some difficulty knowing for sure that it was actually Aguilera. But once she begins crooning, there's no denying it is indeed the "Beautiful" singer. Following a performance of George Michael's "Freedom," they proceed to take off their disguises and introduce themselves before belting out Aguilera's "Fighter." Fans gathered around the songstress and quickly shared videos online.

Aguilera will be releasing Liberation, her seventh studio album, on June 15. Fans have already listened to "Accelerate," "Twice," "Like I Do" and her duet with Demi Lovato, "Fall in Line."

"These songs so make sense and are so relevant now," Aguilera stressed in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1. "I was doing it back then and I'm glad that I stuck to my guns. I really, truly just came out with things that I believed in, even if it was against the grain, and even if people were like, 'Really, you shouldn't be saying that. It’s going to start up too much controversy.'"

For more on Aguilera's new music, watch below.

