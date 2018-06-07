Listen to Christina Aguilera's New Song 'Like I Do' Featuring GoldLink

Christina Aguilera is back with a brand-new song.

The 37-year-old singer dropped her new track, "Like I Do," featuring GoldLink on Thursday, two weeks after releasing the music video for her song with Demi Lovato, "Fall in Line."

Unlike the power ballad of "Fall in Line," "Like I Do" is flirty and embraces more of a pop sound. GoldLink opens the song with a verse about his lover, rapping, "Coexisting, you the moon, I'm the sun." Aguilera, meanwhile, sings about how she and her man should "Marvin Gaye and get it on."

To celebrate the song, Aguilera appeared live on Beats 1 on Apple Music with Zane Lowe on Thursday.

Aguilera announced Liberation, her first new album since 2012, last month, alongside a track listing that includes several musical cameos. In addition to GoldLink and Lovato, the GRAMMY winner collabs with Keida and Shenseea, Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz.

Aguilera also works with Kanye West on two songs on the album, telling Billboard, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Kanye." "Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and music maker and beat maker," she continued. "The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.”

