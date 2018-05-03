Christina Aguilera Announces New Album ‘Liberation,’ Says She’s a ‘Huge Fan’ of Producer Kanye West

Don't panic, Fighters!

Christina Aguilera took to social media on Thursday to announce her new album, Liberation, which will be released on June 15. The pop star dropped the news of the much-teased music on the same day as her Billboard cover story was released. This marks her first album since 2012’s Lotus.

The black-and-white album cover features a fresh-faced Aguilera staring at the camera with her blonde hair blowing in the wind. In addition to the album art, the 37-year-old singer also announced a track list of 14 songs for the album, including several musical cameos, including the songs “Fall In Line” featuring Demi Lovato, “Right Moves” featuring Keida and Shenseea, and her new single, “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz.

Aguilera also released a racy music video for “Accelerate,” which features her covered in a variety of substances, including glitter, honey, and more, all while wearing nearly nothing.

#Liberation

Searching For Maria

Maria

Sick Of Sittin’

Dreamers

Fall In Line ft @ddlovato

Right Moves ft Keida & Shenseea

Like I Do

Deserve

Twice

I Don’t Need It Anymore (Interlude)

Accelerate ft @tydollasign & @2chainz

Pipe

Masochist

Unless It’s With You — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 3, 2018

Fans have been impatiently waiting for the pop diva’s return, and she opens up about her new music and collaborating with Kanye West in her new Billboard cover story.

Billboard Magazine

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Kanye,” she says of the 40-year-old rapper, who produced two songs on her album. “Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and music maker and beat maker. The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.”

The mother of two also opens up about taking a break from her music, saying, “Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first. It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner... [but] it needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

For more from Aguilera, watch the clip below!

