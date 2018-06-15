Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Summer Shushed Her for Singing Over ‘Peppa Pig’

Christina Aguilera slays on stage, but her 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, isn’t impressed.

The pop star visited the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where she opened up about her little girl.

“When I’m doing my vocal warmups, she slams the door and goes, ‘You’re interrupting Peppa Pig!’ It’s hilarious,” Aguilera noted, adding that Summer’s favorite shows include, “Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol for sure and she wants a PJ Masks birthday party.”

One of the perks of being a GRAMMY winner’s daughter is getting the best lullabies in the business! Aguilera also revealed to Fallon that she sings the PJ Masks theme song for Summer, but with a slow jam twist.

“I do a lullaby version for her every night,” Aguilera said. “She won’t let me skip a lyric either.”

The 37-year-old singer is excited to be performing new music for the first time in more than a decade.

“The last time I was on tour, I was pregnant with my son [Max] onstage, so I was about to give birth,” she explained. “At a certain point I had to stop touring for safety reasons. You get to a certain point [where] you have to stop. Ever since then I was like, ‘How do people do this with kids and touring?’ But, you know, it’s time for mama to get back to what I was born to do.”

Aguilera also opened up about the message behind her new album, Liberation, which was released on Friday at midnight.

“I just felt it was time for myself to be liberated, to inspire others to have their own voice, to feel empowered, and hopefully inspired to take the duct tape off, feel themselves, feel secure in their own voice, their bodies, peel off their masks and shed the skin,” she noted.

In addition to her interview on The Tonight Show, Aguilera performed her new song, “Fall in Line,” and went incognito to sing in an NYC subway station with Fallon.

