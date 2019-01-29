Christina Aguilera To Kick Off Las Vegas Residency

Las Vegas is getting ready to welcome Christina Aguilera!

The five-time GRAMMY winner announces on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she will soon kick off her very own Vegas residency. "So, it's been in talks for a few years now. But not that I've got my feet wet, I'm going to do a residency in Vegas!" Aguilera reveals to a cheering live audience. "Thank you so much."

"It will be a little easier with the kids. It's less full-on travel and a little easier with them," she explains. Aguilera is mom to 4-year-old daughter Summer and 11-year-old son Max.

The 38-year-old pop star also announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Welcome to #TheXperience ✨✨✨🌓🌗 ....a multisensory escape to a world of magic and total freedom."

The 16-show residency will kick off on May 31 and continue with performances in June, September and October. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Jan. 30 and run through Friday, Feb. 1, before general public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. For more information on tickets and meet and greet packages visit christinaaguilera.com.

“The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet. Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy," Aguilera said of the residency in a press release. "For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience."

“Christina is a powerhouse artist whose voice and music has transcended generations of fans,” Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment, added in his statement. “We are proud Christina will call Planet Hollywood home and wow audiences in the intimate Zappos Theater.”

It was previously revealed that Aguilera would be performing 16 shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort -- the same theater where Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez performed, and where Gwen Stefani's Vegas show currently resides.

However, those performance dates were originally listed as additional stops on her Liberation Tour.

For more on some recent big-name residency shows headed to Sin City, check out the video below.

