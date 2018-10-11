Christina Aguilera is resting up.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to share with fans that she's lost her voice, and will therefore be unable to perform at her scheduled concert in Orillia, Ontario. Aguilera is currently on her Liberation tour. Her next date is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Detroit, Michigan.

“MY FIGHTERS, MY FRIENDS – it aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today. Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap – and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you at tonight’s show in Orillia, Ontario,” she said.

“I have kept you waiting so long and I look forward to each night on this tour. I promise to make tonight up to you with a new date very soon – until then I am sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest,” she added. “All my love, Xtina.”

Aguilera's Liberation tour marks her first time on the road since 2008's Back to Basics tour -- and the singer has definitely been pulling out all the stops.

During her concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last week, Bill and Hillary Clinton were special guests in the audience, while Lil' Kim joined Aguilera on stage to sing their 2001 hit, “Lady Marmalade.”

