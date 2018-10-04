Christina Aguilera is back!

The singer embarked on her new Christina Aguilera: The Liberation Tour last week, and her costumes will make your jaws drop. She's hitting the road for the first time since her 2008 Back to Basics tour.

Performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Wednesday evening, where Bill and Hillary Clinton were special guests, Aguilera turned up in statement gowns and sexy ensembles as she belted out her hit songs.

Getty Images

Lil' Kim joined the former Voice coach for their 2001 hit, "Lady Marmalade."

Getty Images

The excitement didn't stop there as two fans got engaged onstage, making this the second time someone proposed during her show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Feast your eyes on the stunning, dramatic looks the star donned for her concert.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Look back on Aguilera's most iconic moments in music, film and fashion:

