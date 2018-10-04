Hey sista, go sista, soul sista!

Christina Aguilera got some help from one bada** chick from the Moulin Rouge on Wednesday night at Radio City Music Hall on her New York City stop on the highly anticipated Liberation Tour.

The 37-year-old pop diva was joined by rapper Lil’ Kim and together the ladies performed their 2001 hit “Lady Marmalade.”

The song was featured on the soundtrack for the film Moulin Rouge and also featured Mya and Pink.

Lil’ Kim stunned in a sexy rhinestone-covered catsuit with sheer panel cutouts. Aguilera donned a black corset body suit with a white robe over top for the fan-favorite number.

The “Beautiful” singer kicked off her first tour in more than a decade late last month in Hollywood, Florida, with a sweet proposal and a few tears. For her sold-out NYC show, she was also joined by the group A Great Big World for their song “Say Something.”

And the celebrity cameos didn’t just come on stage. Bill and Hillary Clinton attended the show and posed backstage with Aguilera, who has collaborated with the Clintons for several events over the years.

