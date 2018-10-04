The past is in the past.

Christina Aguilera has no hard feelings about Britney Spears getting more attention than her for kissing Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 37-year-old singer sat down with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, this week, where they discussed the iconic and buzzy "Like a Virgin" VMAs performance that shocked the world. What most people recall from that moment is Spears' cheeky kiss with the Material Girl, always forgetting that Xtina kissed her first.

"It was weird," Aguilera told Cohen when asked if it bothered her that they turned the camera from her lip lock. "You know why they cut away for it? Because, you know, they cut away to get Justin [Timberlake's] reaction. It was a Justin reaction shot. They were exes, but still, it was a cheap shot," she said laughing.

"I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and I was like, 'Oh, well. I guess I got left out of that,'" the petite blonde continued. "I mean, everything happened so quickly back then and everything was in a whirlwind. I think I was on, could’ve been on tour at the time or whatever."

Aguilera has since moved on, telling Cohen, "But I had my own performance that night. It was 'Fighter,' and was with Dave Navarro. It was a kickass performance, so I was OK with that. She could have the kiss, it's OK."

Meanwhile, Spears recalled the famous moment during her return to Radio City Music Hall during her Piece of Me tour in July.

“This is our favorite city, the Big Apple! How are you guys doing?” Spears shouted out to her fans in a clip shared by a fan online, before reminiscing about the unforgettable VMA moment. “The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl. Her name was Madonna!”

Britney Spears acknowledging her kiss with Madonna during her #PieceOfMe performance tonight! @britneyspears@Madonna Credits go to @MuuMuse for getting this on film! pic.twitter.com/Y7BTZ95li5 — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) July 24, 2018

Aguilera, who is currently on her Liberation tour, opened up in August about constantly being compared to Spears at the beginning of her career and depicted as rivals.

“It’s hard to hear yourself being called names,” she told Cosmopolitan in the cover story of their September issue. “I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s OK. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble.”

