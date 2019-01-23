Cardi B Lands a Las Vegas Residency

Cardi B is about to head to Las Vegas!



On Wednesday, the Palms Casino Resort announced that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will be setting up her first-ever residency as part of the debut for KAOS, a day club and nightclub complex.



Palms has recently undergone a massive $690 million renovation, which has included building KAOS, an indoor/outdoor venue featuring more pools than any other venue in North America, a 360-degree DJ booth and a 65-foot bronze sculpture.



Besides Cardi, G-Eazy, Kaskade, Above & Beyond and Skrillex will have residencies at the new location.



In recent years, Vegas has become quite the destination for a wide range of artists, where world-famous acts like Celine Dion and Elton John are able to build a massive show that doesn’t need to pack up and head to another city the next day.



Following Britney Spears’ insanely lucrative Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood, the songstress announced in the fall that she’d be heading down the street to headline the Domination residency at Park MGM. Back in December, Lady Gaga kicked off her two-year residency at the very same venue. And we can’t forget Aerosmith, who announced in late summer that they’d be setting up a residency, called Deuces Are Wild, at the Park MGM as well.

Even country music stars like Lady Antebellum are getting in on the residency craze, performing at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater throughout the year.



News of Cardi's upcoming Vegas residency arrives just weeks after she revealed that she intends to drop a new full-length album in 2019, a follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.



“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she stated on New Year’s Day, responding to speculation on Instagram Live. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”



Get more music news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Mike Fisher

Justin Bieber and Nick Cannon Support Chris Brown Following His Release From Jail

Gwen Stefani on Her New Eyewear Collection and Plans For New Music (Exclusive)

Related Gallery