Chris Brown knows who has his back.

ET confirmed that the 29-year-old singer was released from police custody in Paris, France, on Tuesday, with no charges filed, after being detained on a rape accusation. Hours later, Brown took to Instagram to share a video of himself in rehearsal, captioning it, "We Working."

Fans flooded his comments section, marveling over his "admirable work ethic" and "unstoppable hustle." Even a few of Brown's celebrity pals weighed in to show support, including Justin Bieber and Nick Cannon.

Bieber called Brown the greatest of all time, writing, "No one can touch you ur the GOAT," while Cannon encouraged him to "Stay Focused King!"

As ET previously reported, Brown, along with two others, was in custody in France after a 24-year-old woman filed a rape complaint, alleging that Brown assaulted her in Paris on Jan. 15. Following his release from jail, Brown's attorney, Raphael Chiche, told ET that "Chris Brown is free" and "no lawsuits were filed against him."

"He vigorously challenges the charges against him," Chiche continued. "A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the Public Prosecutor of Paris. The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on but Chris Brown has not been sued by Prosecution."

Brown also addressed the accusations via Instagram. "💡 I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he wrote.

