Chris Brown Released From Custody After Paris Rape Accusation

Chris Brown is a free man.

The 29-year-old singer was released from police custody in Paris with no charges filed after being detained on a rape accusation on Tuesday, ET confirms. Brown, along with two others, was in custody in France after a woman filed a rape complaint.

Brown’s Parisian attorney Raphael Chiche confirmed the news to ET, stating, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the Public Prosecutor of Paris. The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on but Chris Brown has not been sued by Prosecution."

While no charges were filed against Brown, the prosecutor's office told CNN that the investigation is ongoing. Before news of his release broke, the "Look at Me Now" singer took to Instagram to address the situation.

"💡 I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he wrote.

The accusation came from a 24-year-old woman who claimed that Brown assaulted her in Paris on Jan. 15. Brown has been spotted over the last week in Paris attending events around Paris Fashion Week.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been in trouble with the law. He had a felony conviction for the 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the GRAMMYs. He completed his probation for that case in 2015.

Brown was also arrested in July of 2018 after a concert in Florida on an outstanding warrant for felony battery. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that he was booked on the charge and then released on $2,000 bond.

