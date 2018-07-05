Chris Brown Arrested Immediately After His Florida Concert: Mugshot

Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday following his concert in Florida.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells ET that Brown was arrested on an out of county warrant. Brown posted $2,000 bond and has been released.

The 29-year-old rapper performed a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Officers, who waited for Brown to finish his set, arrested him immediately after, and escorted him into a cruiser, according to reports.

According to local news affiliate WPTV, the warrant was for felony battery and was issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office. In his mugshot obtained by ET, Brown looks somber and straight-faced.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Following Brown's arrest, a post shared to the artist's official Instagram account showed a photo of Brown performing on stage which, was captioned, "What's NEW????" along with an eye-roll emoji. The caption also declared, "Show tomorrow!!!!"

Brown is currently on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour, which is set to continue through Aug. 4. Brown's scheduled to perform at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fair Grounds in Tampa on Friday.

ET has reached out to Brown's attorney and rep for comment.

