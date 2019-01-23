Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is officially a mom of two!

The 35-year-old country singer gave birth to her second child with husband Mike Fisher, a baby boy, on Jan. 21. The couple decided to name their youngest son Jacob.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" Underwood shared on Instagram alongside new family photos. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

The couple is already parents to their 3-year-old son, Isaiah. Underwood revealed she was pregnant last August in an Instagram video explaining why she wasn't going on her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360 until May 2019.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and glad you guys and can share in this and be a part of this with us.”

Last September, the country superstar revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in two years before becoming pregnant with her second child.

"2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said of her tough year during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out.”

"And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,'" she continued. "And I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?’”

Prior to her heartbreaking revelation, a source told ET in August that the whole family was overjoyed at getting a new addition to the family.

"This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year," the source said, also referring to her serious fall in November 2017 that led to her getting 40 stitches on her face. "Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son Isaiah even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode. When Mike and Carrie married he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him."

ET spoke to Underwood at the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, last October, where she shared that her second pregnancy has definitely been different than her first.

"When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms," she said. "I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

As for how the adorable Isaiah feels about becoming a big brother, she noted that although he's excited -- and has no problem helping out his mama when needed -- there's one thing he won't do.

"He says he won't change any poopy diapers though," she said. "I understand, maybe I can change his mind."

