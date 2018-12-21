Carrie Underwood Has 'Pregnancy Insomnia': 'How Is This Fair?'

Carrie Underwood is having trouble sleeping while pregnant.

The 35-year-old country star took to Twitter on Friday to share her latest pregnancy woe -- insomnia.

"Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else...like dads," Underwood wrote. "Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair?"

"Imma lose my mind! 😩🤪🤯💩," she added.

The tweet comes about two months after Underwood told ET that her second pregnancy -- she and husband Mike Fisher already share 3-year-old Isaiah -- is "harder" on her body than her first.

"It's definitely different than the first time," Underwood said at the time. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

Despite the struggles of pregnancy, Underwood can't wait to welcome her second little boy into the world.

"We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now," she revealed. "We're fixing to move. I haven't bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we'll figure it out. We're about to move so I'll start buying stuff once we're there. It'd be pointless to buy it and then move it."

