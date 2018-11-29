Carrie Underwood Gets Very Real About Her Pregnancy Attire

Carrie Underwood is just like us!

The 35-year-old country singer is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Mike Fisher and took to Twitter on Wednesday to get candid.

"Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so… #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” she wrote, using a wide-eyed emoji.

Underwood is currently in her third trimester. Earlier this month, she co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley where she revealed she’s having another baby boy.

“Waylon or Willie?” Paisley asked her, referring to singers Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

“That doesn’t even make sense!” she replied at the time. “Oh my god! Willie! It’s a Willie!”

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to 3-year-old son, Isaiah. The “Cry Pretty” singer opened up to ET in October about her second pregnancy, saying, “It’s definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.”

