Carrie Underwood knows how to put on a show!

The 35-year-old country superstar took the stage at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards to not only host the show alongside Brad Paisley, but also give a powerful performance of her latest single, "Love Wins."

The blonde beauty -- who is currently expecting her second child, and, during the opening monologue, revealed she was having a baby boy – looked angelic in a royal blue gown that featured draping long sleeves and showed off her burgeoning baby bump. Her hair was in soft curls and her makeup consisted of matching blue eyeshadow.

The CMA Awards kicked off with Underwood and Paisley joking about the American Idol alum's pregnancy. "Seriously, Carrie, gimme a little baby hint," Paisley said, before listing off a few pairs of classic male and female country duos. "Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith?"

"No! I am hormonal, I will hurt you," Carrie shot back.

"Waylon or Willie?" Paisley asked, referring to Waylon Jennings or Willie Nelson, both male country icons.

"That doesn't even make sense!" Carrie shot back, as Paisley continued to pester her for an answer. "Oh my god! Willie! It's a Willie!"

Before taking the red carpet, Underwood looked spectacular in a long-sleeve embroidered floral gown by Uel Camilo.

See more red carpet moments, below.

