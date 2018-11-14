Carrie Underwood is showing off her baby bump!

The country music star arrived on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards red carpet in a stunning long-sleeve embroidered floral gown by Uel Camilo gown, Anabela Chan ring and JN Jewels earrings on Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tennessee.

Underwood showed off her growing baby bump as she adorably cradled her belly for the photographers.

John Shearer/WireImage

John Shearer/WireImage

She was joined by husband, former hockey pro-Mike Fisher. The couple are parents to their 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

John Shearer/WireImage

In October, the "Cry Pretty" singer opened up about her second pregnancy to ET.

"It's definitely different than the first time," Underwood confessed. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

The blonde beauty will be hosting the country music extravaganza alongside Brad Paisley. Check back to see all her glamorous on-stage outfits.

For more on Underwood, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

CMA Awards 2018: Bump Watch! From Carrie Underwood to Jana Kramer

Carrie Underwood Styles Her Baby Bump in Chic Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Carrie Underwood Says Stitches on Her Face Made It 'Physically Impossible' to Record New Album

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Surprises Her With Hilarious 'Before She Cheats' Spoof