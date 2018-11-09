Carrie Underwood's pregnancy style is too cute!

The "Don't Forget to Remember Me" singer put her baby bump on full display as she stepped out in a curve-hugging black dress on Friday. Underwood, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, happily waved to fans as she left her appearance at Good Morning America in New York City.

The American Idol alum accessorized her long-sleeved black sweater dress with strappy black sandals. She let her long, blonde locks flow over her shoulders in soft waves, and kept her makeup minimal. Just a few rings completed her outfit.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

ET spoke with Underwood at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, where she admitted that her second pregnancy was a little "different than the first time."

"When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason," she confessed. "But it's been really good."

"I'm squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into," she joked.

Underwood -- who is also mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah, also revealed what she and Fisher are thinking about baby names for their soon-to-be bundle of joy. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Says Stitches on Her Face Made It 'Physically Impossible' to Record New Album

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Surprises Her With Hilarious 'Before She Cheats' Spoof (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood Admits Second Pregnancy Is 'Harder on My Body' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery