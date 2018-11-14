See Every Look Carrie Underwood Wore at the 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is showing off her baby bump!

The country music star arrived on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards red carpet in a stunning long-sleeve embroidered floral gown by Uel Camilo, Anabela Chan ring and JN Jewels earrings on Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tennessee.

Underwood showed off her growing baby bump as she adorably cradled her belly for the photographers.

John Shearer/WireImage

John Shearer/WireImage

She was joined by husband, former hockey pro-Mike Fisher. The couple are parents to their 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

John Shearer/WireImage

In October, the "Cry Pretty" singer opened up about her second pregnancy to ET.

"It's definitely different than the first time," Underwood confessed. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

The blonde beauty hosted the country music extravaganza alongside Brad Paisley. The expectant star began the show in the first of many outfit changes via a bright pink floor-length coat and leather pants.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Underwood donned a bubble wrap dress jokingly gifted by Paisley, poking fun at her frightening fall last year, which resulted in 40 to 50 stitches in her face. Shortly after she revealed the embellished mini she wore underneath.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Erika Goldring/WireImage

The former American Idol winner wowed in a blue gown with dramatic caped sleeves during her performance.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

For more on Underwood, see below:

