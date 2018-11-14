Garth Brooks remembered those who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, one week ago.

The country icon opened the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, by taking a moment of silence for the 12 people who died at the country music bar, Borderline Bar and Grill, on Nov. 7.

"I'm Garth Brooks, and on behalf of our country music community, I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California," the singer said. "Tonight, let's celebrate their lives."

"Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory. So please, join me now in a moment of silence," he said.

Following the special moment, Luke Bryan took the stage and performed "What Makes You Country" with Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Lindsay Ell, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi.

"Let's do what we do and let's be proud of what makes us country tonight," said Bryan.

ET caught up with Brooks while on the CMA Awards red carpet where he opened up about what to expect from his performance during the ceremony.

