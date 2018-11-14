Jason Aldean is offering his thoughts on the tragic Borderline Bar & Grill shooting.

The “You Make It Easy” singer was on SiriusXM’s “CMA Awards Radio” where he was asked by host Storme Warren to weight in on the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 12 people at a college night event in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7.

“It’s such a punch in the gut anymore, but you know, I hate to say this but it’s almost not surprising anymore,” he explained. “It happens so often… But that’s how ridiculous I feel it is. It’s almost like I’m not even shocked anymore when I wake up and hear that because it seems like it’s happening all the time, which is the saddest thing.”

Aldean’s perspective is particularly poignant considering he was the artist performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October of 2017 when a lone gunman opened fire on the audience, killing 58 attendee and injuring hundreds more.

They also briefly discussed the fact that some country music fans who survived the Vegas shooting also were on hand at the Borderline Bar & Grill when another gunman attacked. One of those individuals, a 27-year-old male, did not survive the second shooting.

“That was crazy, that was crazy,” the 41-year-old singer responded to the tragic coincidence. “And I don’t know when all this kind of stuff is gonna stop but it’s super crazy when… You know, people go places like that to unwind, you know, and have a good time after a long week… For the people from Route 91, it was so tough to get through that deal and you’re kinda on the backside of that and this happens… I have no words for it.”

Take a listen to the full conversation up above.

