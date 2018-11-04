It looks like there's no bad blood between the Kardashian sisters.

Despite feuding throughout this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, both on-screen and on social media, Kim and Kourtney stepped out in sexy and chic on Saturday, for the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

The sultry siblings stunned in slinky black ensembles for the star-studded gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Kourtney couldn't help but snap a steamy pic of their flawless fashion choices.

In the photo, Kourtney and Kim flaunted their fit physiques and famous figures in nearly matching dresses. The 39-year-old mother of three took to Instagram to post the snapshot, writing in the caption, "Sister date."

Kim's strappy Tom Ford number featured a plunging neckline that showcased her curves, as well as a black, jeweled cross necklace. She wore her hair, accented with extensions, down over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's floor-length black Gucci number was a bit more understated than her sister's look, and she rocked her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The sister date night comes just a few days after Kim publicly apologized to Kourtney for some incredibly hurtful remarks that aired during the premiere of their reality series.

After getting into a fight with each other during the season 15 premiere, Kim delivered a now-infamous diss, saying Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at" out of all the Kardashian sisters.

On Oct. 30, Kim took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her and her big sister in a dressing room, which Kim captioned, "I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at..."

While it seems that the sisters are on good terms now, their relationship has been under a lot of strain, and that in-fighting has made up a good deal of airtime on this season of KUWTK.

For more on the seemingly squashed Kardashian feud, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Is the Spitting Image of Ariana Grande in Epic Halloween Costume: Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Can't Stop Smiling as She Steps Out With Rumored Beau Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Was Feeling 'Picked On and Criticized' by Her Family

Related Gallery