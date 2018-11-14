#TeamBeautyAndTheGeek appeared to switch places Wednesday night at the 2018 CMA Awards!

While Bobby Bones is usually the one geeking out onDancing With the Stars, it was his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, who was getting starstruck when the radio personality brought her to the awards show in Nashville.

"I am a huge country music fan, even more so after meeting Bobby and getting to know him and really getting to meet some of the artists and falling in love with this style of music," Burgess gushed to ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet. "I'm actually geeking out right now. I'm trying to play it really cool but Garth [Brooks is right behind me]."

"I was standing there with Bobby and Garth turns to me and he's like, 'You look really beautiful tonight.' And I froze," she said. "That was my first time [meeting him]. I froze. I didn't know what to do. I messed up, I panicked." Things only got more exciting for Burgess after O'Dell called the country icon over to reintroduce them!

Later in the night, Burgess will join Bones onstage to present the award for Best Vocal Duo. The red-headed beauty shared the exciting news via Instagram earlier this week, writing, "What is life!?!?"

"Kinda geeking out right now guys... I’ll be presenting at Country Musics BIGGEST night, the #CMAawards on Wednesday @ 8/7 central on @abcnetwork !!" she added. "Don’t miss it, I’ll be all dressed up and just hoping I don’t fall over when I walk out....... lucky I’ll have the best pro in the business @mrbobbybones to coach me through it :relaxed::raised_hands::skin-tone-2::fire:"

See more on the dancing partners on Dancing With the Stars' finale on Monday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

