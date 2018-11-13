Dancing With the Stars is one step closer to naming its season 27 champion!

At the end of Monday night's show, the four couples moving on to next week's finals were announced. In case you missed it, the duos competing for the mirrorball trophy are Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe.

ET was with the finalists just moments after the results were revealed, where they reacted to making it this far in the competition.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe we are in the finals!" Alan exclaimed to ET's Katie Krause. "It was a blackout [moment]. Honestly, today was one of my best days, one of my favorite performances ever. I mean, this performance, this jive was literally my best performance that I have ever done on the show ... I am so thankful, I am so grateful. Thank you to the fans, honestly, it's amazing."

"I was already in my head being like, 'Well, this was a nice time, thank you so much,' like mumbling it to myself, like, 'I am so grateful, wow, this is awesome,'" added Alexis, of preparing herself to go home. "And then they said we were safe, and everything blacked out."

During our interview, Alexis also thanked Alan for everything he's done for her thus far, both personally and professionally. She says the No. 1 thing she's learned from Alan is persistence.

"Not to give up, and to believe in myself," Alexis said. "He says that every single class."

#TeamBeautyAndtheGeek admitted they had similar reactions after learning they were safe from elimination and moving on to the finals. For Sharna, her face seemingly said it all!

"What was my face? I didn't know what was going on!" she joked. "Everyone screamed so much and I was like, 'Are we safe? Are we going? Someone tell me what's going on!' I genuinely didn't know if we were gonna go through or not."

"I wasn't sure what Tom Bergeron was saying because I couldn't hear it, and so I didn't know if the three left on the stage were going home or if the three that were named were going [to the finals]," she continued. "I was just very confused for a second."

Bobby said he always dreamed it could happen, but never thought it could actually be a reality.

"I feel like we're representing the people that watch this show," he explained. "I think we were just put here because the people voted for us, and I think I am the people, I keep saying that. I'm like, I am them, they are me, and I think you just help your friends. I hope that's what people are feeling."

Milo and Witney were equally excited when we chatted with them, with the Disney star telling ET that he didn't even think he'd make it to the semifinals. "I was telling my mom, 'I hope to make it to [at least] Disney week, and now I'm in the finals!"

Milo continued to gush over his mother, Camryn Manheim, crediting her for being the reason he's still standing in this competition.

"I'm here because of her," he shared. "And I'm the person I am all because of her. I owe everything to her and the fact that I could show her that in a dance is amazing."

It was clearly an emotional night for all, especially Evanna and Keo. The pro dancer actually teared up when he learned he was moving on to the finals for the first time ever.

"My emotions, they [are] all over the place," he admitted. "As soon as I started this season with Evanna, I said to myself, 'I wanna give this woman everything that I have. Every ounce of my soul, every ounce of my heart, my sweat, my tears, everything.' And I did that. And it meant a lot that what you do on the show, they recognize that, so it meant a lot for me and I am grateful for [Evanna]. I am thankful."

Evanna chimed in, joking that she actually wants to see Keo "cry on camera more."

"That was the most adorable thing I've ever seen," the Harry Potter star gushed. "We've worked so hard. ... I'm so thankful for our followers and to [Keo] for being such a special human being. I think a lot of the votes are for him because everyone's like, 'We like Keo so much! We want him in the finale!' He so deserves it."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

