Dancing With the Stars: Juniors has said goodbye to another dance duo!

It was "Juniors Choice" night on week five of the dance competition show, where the celebrity kids got to be in charge this time around, selecting the songs they wanted to dance to on Sunday.

While everyone totally brought their A-game, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz sadly revealed at the end of the night that Jason Maybaum and his pro partner, Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater), would be going home.

See how the other six remaining couples performed below.

Miles Brown & Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Jazz

Song: "Space Jam" by Quad City DJ’s

Why Miles Chose This Tune: The Black-ish star says he's always been a massive Space Jam fan, and remembers watching the movie at a very young age. He says it inspired him to be an actor after watching Michael Jordan in it!

Judges' score: 27/30

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: "What If" by Johnny Orlando & Mackenzie Ziegler

Why Kenzie Chose This Tune: It's one of her own songs, so it's really special for her to be able to dance along to it with Sage.

Judges' score: 27/30

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

Dance: Charleston

Song: "Do Your Thing" by Basement Jaxx

Why Akash Chose This Tune: The youngest contestant to ever win the Scripps National Spelling Bee explained that he wanted to dedicate this performance to all the kids out there, to let them know you're never too young to do great things!

Judges' score: 20/30

Sky Brown and JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

Dance: Samba

Song: "The Greatest" by Sia

Why Sky Chose This Tune: The all-around rad girl says that being "The Greatest" is all about having fun, trying your best and never giving up.

Judges' score: 23/30

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

Dance: Cha Cha

Song: "Perm" by Bruno Mars

Why Mandla Chose This Tune: As Adam Rippon so perfectly put it, there was no better time than now for Mandla to find his groove.

Judges' score: 25/30

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Jazz

Song: “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo

Why Ariana Chose This Tune: The Avengers: Infinity War star wanted to come out here and swag it out, and that's exactly what she did.

Judges' score: 28/30



Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

