It was an emotional night on Dancing With the Stars.

At the end of Monday's show, two couples went home in a shocking double elimination -- Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke, and Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and Jenna Johnson. But before the results were even announced, there were plenty of tears from other dance duos in the ballroom.

Following the show, ET caught up with the four remaining couples who will be moving on to next week's finals, including Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch, who received a perfect score for their contemporary routine set to Andra Day's "Stand Up for Something." The pair opened up about why they got so emotional while speaking to co-host Erin Andrews in the skybox after hearing their scores.

"My emotions, they [are] all over the place," Keo admitted to ET's Katie Krause. "As soon as I started this season with Evanna, I said to myself, 'I wanna give this woman everything that I have. Every ounce of my soul, every ounce of my heart, my sweat, my tears, everything.' And I did that. And it meant a lot that what you do on the show, they recognize that, so it meant a lot for me and I am grateful for [Evanna]. I am thankful."

Evanna chimed in, joking that she actually wants to see Keo "cry on camera more."

"That was the most adorable thing I've ever seen," the Harry Potter star gushed, adding that it's incredible to be in the finals. "We've worked so hard. ... I'm so thankful for our followers and to [Keo] for being such a special human being. I think a lot of the votes are for him because everyone's like, 'We like Keo so much! We want him in the finale!' He so deserves it."

Evanna and Keo also revealed that they'll be dancing a freestyle in the finale, where they'll compete against Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson.

"I chose the song," Evanna teased. "It's the best song. It's, like, my favorite song ever. It's just such a beautiful song. It's so dynamic. There are so many emotions in it."

"She played it for me and I was like, 'I can actually see you in this song, this is perfect for you,'" added Keo. "This [time we're] going all out!"

