Dancing With the Stars is gearing up to bring a southern twang to the dance floor for Country Night!

The competition will be getting tighter as the remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage for an evening of jaw-dropping routines set to classic country tunes. From what we've heard from the couples, fans can expect a lot of flannel, some denim and a whole bunch of cowboy hats -- not to mention some exciting live musical performances and the long-awaited Team Dances!

ET will be live blogging all the action in the ballroom so be sure to follow along with us here, on Twitter and Facebook as we recap the routines.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

