'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: ET Is Live Blogging Country Night!
Dancing With the Stars is gearing up to bring a southern twang to the dance floor for Country Night!
The competition will be getting tighter as the remaining contestants and their pro partners take the stage for an evening of jaw-dropping routines set to classic country tunes. From what we've heard from the couples, fans can expect a lot of flannel, some denim and a whole bunch of cowboy hats -- not to mention some exciting live musical performances and the long-awaited Team Dances!
John and Emma Bring Jazz Down to the South5:09 PM:
During John's emotional pre-taped package, the actor got tearful opening up about his difficult divorce, and credited DWTS for helping him keep his head above water during this challenging time in his life.
It was a heartfelt and powerful bit of humanity that made us appreciate his efforts on the dance floor even more.
John and Emma pulled off a jazz routine, set to "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" by John Denver, and even though it seems like jazz dance and country music might be difficult to pull off, the Dukes of Hazzard star pulled off an incredible feat.
The number, which was set in a corn field, showcased John's particular talents and was met with unanimous love from the judges, who awarded the couple a 25 out of 30, making it their best-scored dance of the season thus far.
The Double Elimination Is Coming!5:04 PM:
Tom Bergeron announced it right before John Schneider's pre-taped package, but that long-feared double elimination is coming tonight.
Meaning we're going to be cutting down the field of contestants by a full 25 percent!
Kicking Things Off on the Right Foot5:02 PM:
Daisy dukes? Check.
Flannel? Check.
Cowboy boots? Check.
Diamond-encrusted bikini tops? Sure, why not.
Yup, this Country Night kicked off with the perfect opening number to get us fired up for a fun, bombastic evening of country-themed performances.
An Elimination Trend Emerges4:59 PM:
It's worth mentioning that Mary Lou's elimination marks the fifth straight woman in a row to get kicked off the show. In fact, it's only been women who have gotten eliminated thus far. In a remaining field of eight hopefuls, there are six guys and two ladies.
Could this be the first time in many years that DWTS has an all-male finals? We'll have to wait and see which star goes home tonight, but the odds are leaning that way.
Where We Stand After Last Week…4:57 PM:
After a fun Halloween Night full of spooky, goofy, and generally well-received performances, the two stars who found themselves on the chopping block were Mary Lou Retton and partner Shasha Farber, as well as Alexis Ren and her pro partner, Alan Bersten -- despite the fact that neither couple in jeopardy was at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Ultimately, it was the former Olympian who got the axe, leaving Alexis and Alan to continue to explore their burgeoning showmance for at least another week in the competition.
Also, with the show's semi-finals fast approaching, there's a very good chance we're finally going to get a double elimination this week, so that's got to be nerve-racking for all the couples this week.
