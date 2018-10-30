Next week's Dancing With the Stars will be jam-packed with exciting performances!

In addition to dancing individual routines with their pro partners, the eight remaining contestants will be split into two groups and challenged to perform a team dance inside the ballroom when Country Night kicks off Monday, Nov. 5 on ABC.

ET has your exclusive first look inside the rehearsals, including who will be competing against each other. See the teams and all the fun pics below!

#TeamHayNow



Team Captain: Bobby Bones

Members: Sharna Burgess, Milo Manheim, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, Evanna Lynch, John Schneider, Emma Slater

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

#TeamJoeDown



Team Captain: Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile

Members: Jenna Johnson, DeMarcus Ware, Lindsay Arnold, Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Cheryl Burke

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

ABC

