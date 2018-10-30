Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's wedding is all coming together!

ET caught up with the bride-to-be following her Halloween-themed routine on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, where she revealed she and her fiance have finally locked down a date for their nuptials.

While she couldn't tell us the exact date of their ceremony, she told us there are still some details being sorted out, like who will do the honors of officiating. Perhaps her DWTS partner, Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, could fill the role?

"Could I marry you guys?" Joe asked Jenna, while chatting with ET's Katie Krause in the ballroom. "Could I be that guy?"

"No. I'm scared that you would, like, choke on stage," Jenna joked, poking fun at the consistently low scores they've been receiving from the judges this season. "I'll consider it actually."

Jenna said she and Val have yet to send out the official invites, but Joe will definitely be invited, along with another DWTS favorite.

"Tom [Bergeron] will be there for sure," she revealed. "I love him."

Even though Val and Jenna still have yet to tie the knot, the lovebirds both already have babies on the brain. Val recently talked to ET about the lessons he hopes to teach his future kids someday, and Jenna followed suit during our latest interview.

"I want babies for sure," she gushed. "I have eight beautiful nieces and nephews and they are my life. I come from a family of eight, so I'm gonna go with [wanting] two [kids]."

"I already have all my kids' names picked out," she added, telling ET it's not going to happen until after she's married. "I'm very traditional in that sense."

As we patiently wait for more details on Val and Jenna's wedding, hear the latest on #TeamCheckUsOut in the video below!

