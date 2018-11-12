'Dancing With the Stars' Semifinals: Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe Tear Up Over Flawless Routine - Live Updates
The six remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars have reached the season 27 semifinals, and things are heating up to a degree we haven't seen in some time.
Six couples making it to the semifinals is nearly unheard of, and it means eliminations are going to be more stressful than ever as the show whittles down its field of competitors. For tonight, that means each couple will be delivering two different routines -- the first will be a new dance the celebrity has never learned before, while the second will be a style of dance they've done in the past, as decided by one of the three judges, but set to new music and choreography.
Evanna and Keo Get Emotional Following Flawless Performance5:50 PM:
Evanna and Keo are the couple that just keep getting better each and every week, and this week they delivered a mindblowing number that the actress dedicated to her late friend and filmmaker Simon Fitzmaurice, who passed away last year after a long battle with ALS.
The pair took to the dance floor in gorgeous, pale purple ensembles to deliver a contemporary routine set to “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day, and it ended perfectly with both dancers extending their hands out to an empty director's chair with Simon's name.
The dance was met with overwhelming praise from the judges, who appreciated the importance of the dance, and Evanna's evolution as a dancer. The pair earned a perfect 30 out of 30.
While speaking with Erin on the balcony after the dance, Keo was brought to tears when the co-host genuinely shared her love for the long-time pro, who has never made it this far in the competition before.
Juan Pablo and Cheryl Keep Going Strong5:40 PM:
Juan Pablo and Cheryl went into the semifinals being the only couple to have earned three perfect scores this season.
For his first dance of the night, Juan Pablo got emotional in his pre-taped package when explaining why he decided to dedicate the dance to his beloved mother, who successfully battled cancer and is a "warrior woman," in the star's words.
When they took to the stage for their Argentine tango, set to “Libertango” from Forever Tango, it was hard to remember to breathe. They've done sexy, precise dances in the past, but the music, the red, smokey lighting and the incredible choreography came together to create something truly amazing.
After the dance, as they basked in the glory of a standing ovation, Juan Pablo ran over to hug his mother and father, who were watching from the audience.
The feedback from the judges was effusive. Len said he would "always remember" their Argentine tango, while Bruno and Carrie Ann were nearly speechless over the dance's flawlessness.
"People who have been watching our show for 27 seasons, along with me, were blown away," Carrie Ann said. "You are in a class of your own."
Needless to say, the pair got their fourth perfect 30 out of 30, and are, without a doubt, the couple who deserve to win the Mirrorball trophy (although it's impossible to predict who actually will).
Joe and Jenna Get Romantic5:29 PM:
For their semifinals performance, Jenna decided to show Joe's romantic side with a heartfelt contemporary routine set to “This Year’s Love” by David Gray, and there was no shortage of steamy chemistry between the pair.
Joe dedicated the dance to his fiancee, Kendall, who was in the audience to cheer him on as he and Jenna performed a dance with near-constant physical contact that might have even made Jenna's DWTS pro boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy a little jealous.
As Len mentioned during his comments, Joe didn't have much to do for the dance, but they all agreed that what little he did, he did well, and didn't actively mess anything up.
For their efforts, the couple earned a decent 22 out of 30, and got their second '8' of the season from Carrie Ann, whom Joe declared his "favorite judge."
Alexis and Alan Get Even Closer5:19 PM:
For her first dance, Alexis dedicated the routine to her partner, Alan, for everything he's done to help her grow as a dancer.
As they took to the stage for their waltz, set to “Water” by Bishop Briggs, the sexy couple performed one of their most seductive numbers of the season thus far, and it was hard to keep from feeling the electricity between them.
Bruno complimented the dance's "heavenly fluidity" and all three judges had a lot of love for the routine -- except for Carrie Ann's insane hatred for lifts and Len's anger over the dance not having enough traditional waltz content.
For their efforts, the pair earned a formidable score of 28 out of 30.
Bobby and Sharna Keep Their Heads Held High5:12 PM:
Shirtless Bobby was all smiles even after he and Sharna received a disappointing 21 out of 30.
However, the star didn't worry much about their scores. Instead, he used his time on the mic to voice his support for those affected by the California wildfires.
"There are a lot of people around here who are hurting really bad," said Bones, encouraging all his fans to donate to those who have been displaced by the wildfires.
Bobby and Sharna Show Off Their Fun Energy5:07 PM:
Bobby's first dance was dedicated to his legion of fans, who he fully acknowledges are the only reason he's made it this far.
"I'm not here because of my scores, I'm here because of my people," Bobby said in the pre-taped package. And he definitely gave his fans what they were looking when he and Sharna took the stage for a wild, over-the-top salsa -- set to “GDFR” by Flo Rida.
With members of the audience taking to the stage to cheer Bobby and Sharna on for the energetic performance, it was a fun, exciting tribute to the spirit of loving life -- a message the star has consistently exuded on DWTS.
While the judges appreciated his lust for life, they didn't really have great marks for his technical capabilities. However, they threw to a commercial before revealing the scores, so we'll have to see how his fun energy translates into numbers.
Semifinals Kick Off With a Shimmer5:01 PM:
Instead of the usual massive musical number, the DWTS semifinals opted for a walk down memory lane by introducing each couple to the stage with a projection of them on the dance floor and a quote from one of their past pre-taped packages about their hopes for the season.
It wasn't as bombastic as most weeks, but it got the point across: Tonight is all about the couples, and who will be going on to the finals.
Where We Stand After Last Week...4:58 PM:
Following last week's exciting Country Night, three couples found themselves on the chopping block and fans had to say goodbye to two of them in an expected but brutal double elimination.
John Schneider and partner Emma Slater got the axe, alongside DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, leaving the six remaining couples to duke it out in tonight's over-stuffed semifinals. Given how many stars remain, there's a good chance we're going to see another double elimination at the end of tonight's show as well.
