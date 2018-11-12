The six remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars have reached the season 27 semifinals, and things are heating up to a degree we haven't seen in some time.

Six couples making it to the semifinals is nearly unheard of, and it means eliminations are going to be more stressful than ever as the show whittles down its field of competitors. For tonight, that means each couple will be delivering two different routines -- the first will be a new dance the celebrity has never learned before, while the second will be a style of dance they've done in the past, as decided by one of the three judges, but set to new music and choreography.

ET will be live blogging all the semifinals action in the ballroom when the show kicks off, so be sure to follow along with us here, on Twitter and Facebook as we recap the night's many epic dances.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Confirms She's Dating Someone (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Country Night Ends in Emotional Double Elimination -- See Which Stars Got Sent Home!

'Dancing With the Stars' Contestants Who Got Surprisingly Far -- Despite Their Low Scores

Related Gallery