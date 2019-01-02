Pregnant Carrie Underwood's Son Snuggles With Her Bare Baby Bump

It's a special time for Carrie Underwood.

The pregnant 35-year-old country singer shared a sweet picture on Instagram on Tuesday of her son Isaiah cuddling against her bare baby bump. Underwood sports her husband Mike Fisher's T-shirt in the black-and-white snapshot.

Last November, she revealed that the two are expecting another boy while hosting the 2010 CMA Awards.

"Kicking off 2019 right...Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie," Underwood wrote on New Year's Day. "Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt. #LettingItAllHangOut."

Underwood recently revealed she's at the point in her pregnancy where she's unable to tie her own shoes -- luckily, she has help from Fisher and their 3-year-old son.

ET spoke to Underwood last October at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where she shared how her second pregnancy has been a lot different than her first.

"When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is," she said. "Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

"I'm squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into," she added of her maternity style.

Watch the video below to see Underwood share the one thing Isaiah says he won't help with when his baby brother arrives!

