Lady Gaga knows how to put on a show.

The 32-year-old singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, at Park MGM’s Park Theater on Friday night, with stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Adam Lambert and more making up the sold-out crowd. Gaga, who announced her residency last year, entertained fans with a series of costume changes, including a show-stopping custom latex look by Vex -- and the knockouts just kept coming.

The GRAMMY winner descended from the rafters to her hit "Just Dance," before playing through a group of other fan favorites over the next 90 minutes, pausing throughout the show to speak to an artificial intelligence graphic on a screen, which she called a "simulation" and her "enigma."

Perry, Bloom, Lambert, Jeremy Renner, Dave Grohl, Marisa Tomei, Carrie Ann Inaba, Pentatonix and Regina King watched Gaga seamlessly transition from one hit to the next.

“We have shared so much. I love you with all my heart,” Gaga told the crowd, per People. “I’ll tell you something. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in my life that none of you have ever seen, and I try to share some of it with you. But, I can’t share it all because you have to be there to see it. So in some small way, I guess my enigma came to me so I could share some small part of me with you.”

"For a really long time I felt so misunderstood about the way I dressed, the way I talked, my attitude. They thought it was shallow. I’m so proud to be this far, but the truth is, you gave birth to me," she said, before concluding the show with "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

FULL PERFORMANCE: Lady Gaga performs ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’ at her Las Vegas residency show, #ENIGMA! pic.twitter.com/SIt3XMUfri — brandon (@ARTPOPBRANDON) December 29, 2018

Friday's show is the first of 23 Enigma dates. Gaga is also set to perform nine additional shows called Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, kicking off Jan. 20, and including stripped-down renditions of her songs.

