Lady Gaga's romance with Christian Carino has come to a close.

A rep for the A Star Is Born actress confirmed to ET on Tuesday that the pair have split, two years after they started dating. ET has learned there was no drama between the two and that their relationship "just came to an end."

The New York native has had her fair share of relationships that didn't work out in the end, but with 49-year-old Carino, everything felt more low-key and easy, a drastic change from her previous high-profile romance with Chicago P.D. star Taylor Kinney.

However, it didn't work on in the end, and now ET's taking a look inside Gaga and Carino's laid-back love story, from their first few dates to their engagement, to realizing they just weren't meant to be.

New Couple Alert

ET confirmed Gaga and Carino's relationship in early February 2017 after the pair had some adorable PDA moments ahead of the pop star's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show performance. But during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest that same month, Gaga continued to play coy about the new man in her life, saying, "I don't know... you know I don't talk about my love life, Ryan!"

"I'm really red," she added. "I'm really red and it doesn't go with my outfit."

A "Glowing" Gaga

About a week later, Gaga and Carino seemingly started to become more comfortable with displaying their love for one another in public. After crushing it during her GRAMMYs performance with Metallica, Gaga attended the Interscope Records after-party in Los Angeles with Carino. An eyewitness told ET that the couple didn't leave each other's side the entire time, but that the talent agent was sure to let his then-girlfriend shine during her big night.

"There were cute moments of arm in arm and brushing each other's side," the eyewitness said. "It was minimal PDA, but Gaga was glowing."

One month later, the two displayed similar passion towards one another while celebrating Gaga's 31st birthday at Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands, and again sticking by each other's side throughout the night.

Taking Their Love Outdoors

By June 2017, it appeared Gaga and Carino had no trouble hiding their romance, despite keeping the details of their relationship private. The two were spotted trekking through the woods in Montauk, New York, but it was Gaga's full-on glam look that dominated headlines at the time.

Date Night

Flash forward to fall, when Gaga turned her mother's 63rd birthday in September 2017 into a date night. She invited Carino to the epic bowling bash she hosted for her mom at Bowlmor Lanes in New York City.

A source told ET at the time that Gaga and Carino enjoyed their night out together, partying in the bowling alley's private POP room that the singer rented out for the soirée.

"Boyfriend" Bliss

Gaga exclusively spoke with ET about Carino for the first time while on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two. While talking about the vulnerable moments displayed in the documentary, she credited her beau for the constant support, referring to him as her "boyfriend."

"It's not just about it being my boyfriend," she said of moments in the Chris Moukarbel-directed film when she runs off stage to ask Carino how she did during a performance. "I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time."

Instagram Official

Gaga shared a rare selfie with her then-boyfriend via Instagram last October, while paying tribute to her friend, Sonja Durham, who lost her battle with breast cancer a few months prior. "After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone," she wrote, referencing Carino, who was resting his head on her shoulder. "I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta."

She followed it up a few weeks later with a stunning shot of the two snapped at sunset, which Carino also shared on his own account:

That same month, another pic of them holding hands appeared on the talent agent's feed.

Did Carino Put a Ring On It?

By November 2017, rumors started swirling that Carino had secretly proposed to Gaga after she was spotted rocking a massive ring on that finger during a beach photo shoot in Miami, Florida. It was unclear at the time, however, whether the bling was an actual engagement ring or just statement jewelry.

But the rumors continued to heat up when Carino posted this cute shot of the two, captioning it with a quote from Beau Taplin: "Home is not where you are from, it is where you belong. Some of us travel the whole world to find it. Others, find it in a person."

Carino also appeared on Gaga's social media pages a month later, when she revealed the plans for a two-year residency at MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas. "I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family," she wrote.

An Award-Worthy Kiss

In January 2018, Gaga and Carino put their love on full display when they packed on the PDA backstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, they couldn't help themselves from getting a little flirty following Gaga's emotional performance of "Million Reasons" and "Joanne" in support of the Time's Up movement.

Luckily, the beautiful moment was caught on camera, and adored by Gaga's massive fanbase:

One night earlier, the couple was spotted holding hands during a Pre-GRAMMYs dinner in Manhattan, fresh off their romantic getaway to Costa Rica.

Engaged!

Though a source told ET that Gaga and Carino had actually been engaged since late last year, the pop star didn't confirm the news herself until October 2018. At the time, Gaga referred to Carino as "my fiancé" while making a heartfelt speech -- and showing off her pink diamond engagement ring! -- at ELLE's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills, California.

"Gaga seems very happy to be in a more low-key relationship than with Taylor [Kinney]," an additional source told ET. "She's on top of the world and Christian is part of that. They kept the engagement private so it wasn’t the media storm it was with Taylor."

Planning Their Wedding... and then Putting a Hold on It

After their engagement news went public, Gaga and Carino continued to keep their romance low-key, especially due to all the attention surrounding the singer and her latest film, A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper.

The "Shallow" singer was currently focusing on her career following the success of the movie, which put wedding planning on hold. However, a source told ET in early December that when it comes time to plan for her special day, she wants her nuptials to be "hugely elaborate."

"Gaga is so over the moon at the moment. She is constantly telling those close to her how grateful she is to be at this point in her life and work with such incredible artists and be with the man she loves so dearly," the source said. "Gaga is incredibly elated about her engagement, but because of how busy she's been with [A Star Is Born], she can't even begin to think about a wedding."

"She had no idea the film would be this successful, and she is completely taken aback by the public's reaction," the source added. "Gaga's first love and one of the most important things in her life are her fans. She doesn't want to let anyone down by not giving 100 percent right now."

No So Fast

Fans speculated that the pair had broken up in early 2019. Though the couple attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together in January, she was noticeably not wearing her engagement ring at the GRAMMY Awards in February. She also failed to thank Carino in her GRAMMY acceptance speech as she's done at various award shows in the past.

Carino last shared a photo of Gaga to his Instagram on Feb. 6.

It's Officially Over

On Feb. 19, just two years after they were first romantically linked, Gaga's rep confirmed to ET that the couple was officially over. A source told ET that no drama with involved in the breakup, and that their relationship "just came to an end."

Gaga is currently preparing to attend the Oscars next week as she is nominated and will be performing with co-star Bradley Cooper.

