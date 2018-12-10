Lady Gaga Wants a 'Hugely Elaborate Wedding' With Fiancé Christian Carino (Exclusive)

Lady Gaga is ecstatic about her future wedding with fiancé Christian Carino!

The "Shallow" singer is currently focusing on her career following the success of her latest film, A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper. However, a source tells ET that when it comes time to plan for her special day, she wants her nuptials to be "hugely elaborate."

"Gaga is so over the moon at the moment. She is constantly telling those close to her how grateful she is to be at this point in her life and work with such incredible artists and be with the man she loves so dearly," the source says. "Gaga is incredibly elated about her engagement, but because of how busy she's been with [A Star Is Born], she can't even begin to think about a wedding."

"She had no idea the film would be this successful, and she is completely taken aback by the public's reaction," adds the source. "Gaga's first love and one of the most important things in her life are her fans. She doesn't want to let anyone down by not giving 100% right now."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

ET reported last February that Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, were dating, and the pop star confirmed in October that she and the talent agent were engaged. The source says they have "definitely talked about a wedding," and will start planning once Gaga can take some time away from her busy schedule to plan it.

"Christian loves to make her happy and he is so proud of her success," the source says. "He is patient because he was a huge influence in her doing the film to begin with. The amazing thing about their relationship is that he understands her work and career and he is there to guide her."

"This relationship is different because Christian understands her on a more intimate level," the source continues. "She trusts him fully and feels totally secure around him. They don't get a lot of private time, but when they do, they love to have private getaways in fancy hotels."

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

It's an extra exciting time for Gaga, who has a chance to win big when the 2019 Golden Globes air live from Los Angeles next month. Gaga racked up two nominations, Best Actress in a Drama for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born and Best Original Song for "Shallow," which she performed with Cooper.

She could also dominate the 61st annual GRAMMYs. "Shallow" is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, while "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" received a nod in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

Hear more on this year's awards show honorees in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery