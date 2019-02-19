Lady Gaga and her ex-fiance, Christian Carino, have called it quits.

On Tuesday, the A Star Is Born GRAMMY-winner's rep confirmed to People that the couple have ended their engagement. ET has reached out to Gaga's rep.

ET first confirmed the couple were dating in February 2017 after the pair shared some PDA ahead of Gaga's epic Super Bowl performance.

After keeping their romance mostly private, Gaga confirmed her engagement to Carino this past October during a speech. She had been rocking a pink diamond ring on that finger at the time and ET confirmed the news with her manager.

Lately fans have speculated that the pair have broken up. Though the couple attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together in January, she was noticeably not wearing her engagement ring at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this month. She also failed to thank Carino in her GRAMMY acceptance speech as she's done at various award shows in the past.

Gaga previously ended her engagement to actor Taylor Kinney in 2016.

Carino regularly posted photos with his fiancee on Instagram, and those have stayed up as the rumors swirl. The last post of Gaga he shared was on Feb. 6.

Gaga is currently preparing to attend the Oscars next week as she is nominated and will be performing with co-star Bradley Cooper.

