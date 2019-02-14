Lady Gaga is paying tribute to the film that scored her a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal a massive tattoo she got on her back in honor of A Star Is Born, which has already racked up plenty of accolades this awards season.

As seen in the pic, captioned "Happy Valentine's Day," Gaga's fresh ink is a beautiful drawing of a rose, surrounded with "La Vie en Rose" in script. The single-needle tattoo is a reference to the first song Gaga sings in A Star Is Born as Ally, when Jackson Maine, portrayed by Bradley Cooper, meets her for the first time.

The New York native also got a smaller sized tattoo on her arm -- musical notes that spell out "G-A-G-A." She revealed to her followers that her "bestie and manager," Bobby Campbell, got a matching one.

Both tattoos were done by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, who recently worked with Demi Lovato. The 26-year-old singer revealed via Instagram Stories last month that she got a dainty rose tattooed on her finger.

"Obsessed," she captioned it.

Over the weekend, Gaga took the stage at the GRAMMYs to perform another song from A Star Is Born, "Shallow," which won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the annual awards show. Mother Monster will also perform the song at the upcoming Academy Awards on Feb. 24, along with Cooper, who told ET earlier this month that he's "not at all" prepared.

"I'm going to have to prepare a lot," he added. "I couldn’t sing before this movie and so, in terms of being able to sing in front of people, it’s very nerve-wracking. It’s not easy what they do."

