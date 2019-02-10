We've heard "Shallow" a million times over the last few months, but never quite like this.

Lady Gaga gave us a different rendition of the song as she took the stage to perform the A Star Is Born hit at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 32-year-old singer first appeared in a sparkly catsuit that had us sure she was about to channel her character Ally, but oh, were we wrong. Instead, it was 100 percent Gaga -- and singer Gaga, not actress Gaga -- up on that stage, back to her old tricks of belting out lyrics amid leg kicks, crazy faces and whipping her hair back and forth.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academ

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Gaga was already a winner before her performance, taking home three awards for Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop/Duo Performance for "Shallow," and Best Pop Solo Performance with "Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)." She also won a BAFTA on Sunday, making her the first person to win a BAFTA and a GRAMMY in the same day.

The singer gushed over the award on Twitter. “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA‘s. I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs," she wrote.

