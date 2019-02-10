Lady Gaga is celebrating a big win!

The 32-year-old A Star Is Born actress took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate her win for Best Original Music at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. Gaga wasn't at the London, England, event, rather she opted to stay in Los Angeles, California, to attend the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, which are also on Sunday night.

Alongside a photo of her emotionally holding her head in her hands, Gaga wrote a heartfelt caption about her pride in accepting the honor, which is considered the British equivalent to an Oscar.

"I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s," she wrote, referencing Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson, with whom she shares the award. "I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs"

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAspic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

While Gaga couldn't make the British show, Cooper was in attendance. The director, writer and leading man behind the hit film was all smiles after accepting the huge distinction.

Though the couple didn't pose together on the red carpet, Cooper was supported at the event by his girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

While the Original Music victory was the only BAFTA win of the night for both Cooper and A Star Is Born -- the film was nominated a total of seven times -- the movie will have another chance at earning honors at the 2019 GRAMMYs on Sunday.

At music's biggest night, Cooper and Gaga have already won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for their track, "Shallow."

Gaga reacted to the GRAMMY news on Twitter, joking that she's "not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight."

"We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night," she wrote. "I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad#Grammys#Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

"Shallow" is also up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Additionally, Gaga has a solo nomination unrelated to A Star Is Born, with Best Pop Solo Performance for her track, “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).”

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

