BAFTA Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Hollywood's best and brightest journeyed across the pond to join their U.K. peers for the 72nd Annual British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTA Awards. Ahead of our own Academy Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts made their picks for the best in cinema, celebrating movies made at home and abroad.

This year's BAFTAs, hosted by Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley at London's Royal Albert Hall, saw The Favourite earn the most nominations this year, followed by a four-way tie between A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man and Roma. See who ultimately won, in bold, below.

This post will be updated as winners are announced.

BEST FILM

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo

Beast, Michael Pierce, Lauren Dark

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly

Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham, Jacqui Davies

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

LEADING ACTRESS

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

ORIGINAL MUSIC

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

MAKEUP & HAIR

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

SOUND

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

BRITISH ANIMATION SHORT

I’m OK

MARFA

Roughhouse

BRITISH SHORT FILM

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

