Bradley Cooper Thanks Irina Shayk During BAFTAs Acceptance Speech

Bradley Cooper is dedicating his BAFTA Award to two special women in his life!

The 44-year-old A Star Is Born actor won the 2019 BAFTA Award for Best Original Music at the London, England, ceremony on Sunday, and took time out of his speech to thank his co-star, Lady Gaga, and girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

"I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen," he said during the acceptance speech for the award, which also went to Gaga and Lukas Nelson (via Daily Mail). "I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film."

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," he added.

According to Daily Mail, Shayk, 33, gave Cooper a standing ovation as he left the stage.

While not at the BAFTA Awards -- instead staying in Los Angeles, California, to attend the GRAMMYs -- Gaga was ecstatic about their win, taking to Twitter to emotionally share her excitement.

"I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s," she wrote alongside a pic of her holding her head in her hands. "I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs"

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAspic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

Nelson also reacted to the BAFTA honor, posting a video to Twitter where he thanked both Gaga and Cooper.

"I just want to thank Bradley for being there to accept and thank you to the BAFTA Awards for recognizing the work my band and Bradley and Gaga and I did," he said. "And congratulations to Gaga and Bradley's nomination and good luck at the GRAMMYs for 'Shallow'... and at the Oscars soon. Fingers crossed. Love you guys!"

We won a #BAFTA ! Congrats to my amazing friends @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper, and to my amazing band Promise of The Real for creating something truly special !! Thank you for the recognition @bafta! #AStarIsBornpic.twitter.com/HeX2d778L2 — Lukas Autry Nelson (@lukasnelson) February 10, 2019

In addition to the BAFTA success, Cooper and Gaga already have something to celebrate at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards! Ahead of the live show, the duo took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for their track, "Shallow."

Gaga reacted to the GRAMMY news on Twitter, joking that she's "not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight."

"We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night," she wrote. "I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad#Grammys#Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

"Shallow" is also up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Additionally, Gaga has a solo nomination unrelated to A Star Is Born, with Best Pop Solo Performance for her track, “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).”

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

